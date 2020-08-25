Inmate dies in Louisiana correctional center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A 34-year-old woman was found dead inside the Calcasieu Correctional Center Monday night.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the inmate has been identified as Santana Lebine, of Lake Charles.

The CLPSO said at approximately 7:30 p.m. other inmates sharing a cell phone with Lebine found her unresponsive, at which time they notified correctional deputies. Deputies attempted to revive Lebine, but she was later pronounced dead by medical personnel, the CPSO said.

The Calcasieu Coroner will determine the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, authorities said.