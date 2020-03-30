Inmate at Louisiana Correctional facility dies of coronavirus

A 49-year-old inmate from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, died Saturday from complications due to COVID-19, the Daily Advertiser reported.

On March 19, inmate Patrick Jones complained of a persistent cough at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale. He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

While at the local hospital, Mr. Jones tested positive for COVID-19. The next day, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Saturday, March 28 Mr. Jones, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Jones was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 324- month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute 425.1 grams of crack cocaine within 1000 ft. of a junior college. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since April 26, 2017.

FCI Oakdale is a low security facility that currently houses 990 male offenders.

The Bureau will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp