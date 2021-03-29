Inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center accused of killing another inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. – An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center inmate has been charged by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Detectives with second-degree murder in the death of another inmate. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

The alleged murder happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday at the prison. The accused inmate is in investigative segregation at this time.

An autopsy will be performed this week. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details or names of the inmates are available at this time.