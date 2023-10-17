LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) — A female black bear has died after the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook warning about an injured bear on Sunday.

At the time the post was made, the sheriff’s office asked residents to “please stay clear of this bear, being that it is injured it could potentially be more aggressive.” PCPSO said deputies got multiple reports about the bear in the 5500 block of Parlange Lane.

The sheriff’s office along with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries believe that the animal could have been hit by a car.

The bear died from its injuries on Sunday afternoon, according to John Hanks, manager of LDWF’s large carnivore program.

