Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards recently signed Bill ACT 264-HB8 into law.

Bill ACT 264-HB8 will “Require display of the national motto, ‘In God We Trust’, in every public elementary, secondary, and postsecondary education classroom.”

The bill will be effective starting Aug. 1, 2023, according to Louisiana State Legislature website.

