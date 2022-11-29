MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A priest was discovered dead after what officials say was a ‘tragic accident’ at a Catholic School on the West Bank.

According to a Facebook post by Immaculate Conception School in Marrero, Fr. Jimmy Jeanfreau died at the campus and was discovered by staff Tuesday (Nov. 29) morning. Other details regarding the death were not disclosed.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans says Jeanfreau had been a pastor at ICS since 2014, also serving as director of the Pontifical Mission Office in the archdiocese.

We’re told that a prayer vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the campus and that grief counselors will be available to students throughout the week.

ICS released a statement upon the news of Jeanfreau’s death, saying in part:

“Please know you are in my prayers as I ask you to join me in prayer for the repose of Fr. Jimmy’s soul and for his family and all of us in the Immaculate Conception community as we mourn his shocking passing. May God bless our community and may we feel his love and mercy in this tragedy.”