WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana man has been arrested after sending threatening text messages, authorities said.

On July 2, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were advised that a suspect allegedly sent a victim 112 text messages threatening the victim’s life. According to deputies, the suspect stated, “I’ll kill you myself if I ever see you again,” “On my way to your apartment, I might burn the f****r to the ground,” and “If I see you I’ll slit your throat.”

The suspect was identified as Damon Andrew Blackstock and he was located by authorities walking on Wellerman Road.

Deputies searched the suspect and discovered the following items:

Subutex

Methamphetamine

Syringes

Glass pipes

Blackstock was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Cyberstalking, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.