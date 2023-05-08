BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners reportedly named an unqualified former exotic dancer to act as executive secretary and chief administrative officer of the board after the former CAO was fired.

A new report from the Office of the State Inspector General lays out the timeline of board actions and internal decisions, some of which are still under OIG investigation.

On Monday, the OIG released a report focused on former executive secretaries Fabian Blache III and Bridgette Hull.

The LSBPSE oversees private security worked in the state. The organization covers training, licensing and ethics. According to OIG, “The board and its activities are funded by the fees and fines paid by its licensed security companies and instructors and registered security officers, most of whom are Louisiana citizens.”

A full copy of the findings have been provided to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General for further review and potential action.

Spending investigation found hundreds of thousands misspent

The OIG investigation into spending determined that LSBPSE funds were misspent on:

Paying Blache overtime he wasn’t entitled to: $293,715.41

Paying Hull overtime she wasn’t entitled to: $9,573.80

Bonus for Blache: $12,361

Bonus for Hull: $5,950.67

An unauthorized cash-in of 80 hours of accrued leave time for Blache: $4,616

Blache also was a speaker at Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) on July 3-4, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Expenses were to be paid by the event. OIG determined, however, that he was paid for the trip twice. LSBPSE provided $5,127.86 for he and his wife, who wasn’t working for the board. Blache then reportedly received $5,102.86 (the cost of the airfare minus a $25 fee) from the conference host.

The OIG recommends that the board pursue legal actions to recoup all improperly paid funds.

Work timeline for Blache, Hull

Blache was hired as executive secretary in March 2015.

According to OIG, some members of the board believed they’d OK’d a five-year contract for Blache to serve as executive secretary that paid $120,000 annually. The IG’s office notes that contract isn’t permitted by state law, and that role is full-time and serves as the board decides.

Blache initially hired Hull on Nov. 9, 2016 for a newly made position as a part-time admin coordinator and receptionist. In a letter to the board from Hull’s attorney, Blache “hired Ms. Hull from her prior occupation as an exotic dancer at a club which he frequented.” Six months later, she was hired as an assistant to the executive secretary. The position had no requirements for education or experience.

Hull was placed on a supervisory plan on March 2, 2018. Blache noted many absences and a “struggle to make it to work on time.”

On March 29 of that year, Blache and Hull were put on leave pending inappropriate conduct allegations. He was returned to duty on April 30. She was returned to duty in May 2018 with new conditions in her supervisory plan, including:

“to avoid sitting on anyone’s desk”

“you will sit in a chair in an appropriate manner”

“you will under no circumstances engage in any behavior that involves the revealing of any tattoos to anyone that are not naturally or normally visible in proper business attire.”

Blache was placed on leave on July 6, 2021 and terminated on Sept. 21 after more misconduct allegations.

Hull was selected to fill his position on Sept. 29, 2021. According to OIG, the board made no review of her qualifications. Per the report, “Further, the decision was made without posting or advertising the position, publishing a job description, or receiving applications or resumes from any qualified candidates.”

Her employment was terminated on Sept. 8, 2022 after she was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on drug charges.

According to the OIG, requests to interview Blache and Hull were not answered.

New executive secretary responds

In December 2022, Carl F. Saizan Jr. was named the new executive secretary, effective Jan. 9, 2023. He retired from Louisiana State Police in 2021 and had 38 years of experience in law enforcement.

In a letter to the IG, Saizan said he and the current members of the board rely on the accuracy of the OIG reports and commend the office for a comprehensive investigation. He said he and the board will take action to avoid any actions similar to those outlined.

He called the actions of his predecessors inexcusable and the lack of oversight from the previous board disappointing.

“As a retired major with the Louisiana State Police, and as the executive secretary of the board, I completely understand the importance of maintaining the highest accountability and transparency standards at all government levels. The investigation underscores the need for greater oversight and scrutiny of the board and the members entrusted with managing its affairs.” Carl F. Saizan Jr., executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners

The board, he said, already was fixing problems that were “unethical, illegal or violated state civil service rules and/or rules that govern the private security industry.” That work will continue.

New procedures include automated timekeeping, more oversight over payroll, regularly audits, annual reports and refined policies about contracts, bonuses and annual leave.

They also created requirements for the executive secretary position tied to work and education.

The OIG is still considering some issues not covered in this report.