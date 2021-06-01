“I’d rather drink weed killer” Louisiana Senator launches 2022 re-election campaign

(KLFY) Republican Senator John Kennedy on Tuesday announced his bid for re-election.

“Five years ago, I made a promise, a promise that I took seriously. I told you that I would work to put our country back on track and make America great again,” said Kennedy in a campaign video. “In the last five years, we’ve accomplished a lot, but now the socialists are racing to undo it all. So, my job—our job—isn’t finished. Today, I’m announcing that I’m running for re-election for the United States Senate.”

In an online post, Kennedy ends his video saying, “I will not let you down…I’d rather drink weed killer.”

Kennedy was sworn to the senate office in 2017 after serving as Treasurer of Louisiana since January 2000.