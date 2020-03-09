ICYMI: Preview of the 2020 Louisiana Legislative Session

(KLFY)- Governor John Bel Edwards has outlined a limited package of priorities for the three-month Legislative Session, which begins Monday.

What those lawmakers do there could change the way we pay teachers, the way you or corporations are taxed or it could even improve your drive to work. On Monday, March 9, with the strike of the gavel it all begins.

“We are in a much better, stronger place today then we were four years ago and we’re going to be in a better and stronger place four years from now,” said Governor Edwards.

Outside of the budget, the democratic governor detailed a limited package of proposals he plans to champion when lawmakers convene next week, including minimum wage and equal pay measures that have failed repeatedly in his first four-year term.

“I am confident that we can make much more progress but, we’ll only do that if we commit ourselves to work together in good faith in a bipartisan fashion,” the governor added.

Republican lawmakers have prioritized a push to rework the state’s civil litigation system to try to limit damages awarded in car wreck lawsuits.

“I believe if we take extreme partisanship off the table, then there’s a seat at the table for everyone,” he added.

Edwards highlighted his push to boost spending on education, from early learning programs and K-12 classrooms to college campuses. State Senator Gerald Boudreaux explains the reason for these top priorities.

“Just think about it. For the first time in ten years, we’re able to give a small increase to our teachers,” said Boudreaux. “With the Medicaid expansion, taking care of over 450,000 people that weren’t previously covered and that’s some of my relatives and your relatives,” he added.

More than 1,100 bills have been filed for the upcoming session. It all begins Monday, March 9th at noon.

The final adjournment will be no later than 6 p.m .on Monday, June 1st.