Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol lobby to reopen Monday

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is set to reopen to the public on Monday, April 12.

The lobby at the sheriff’s office, located at 322 Providence Street, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office lobby has been closed for several months in response to COVID protocols,” a social media post stated.

“We thank everyone for your patience during this time and look forward to opening our lobby on Monday, April 12, 2021.”