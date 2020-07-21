“I have crack in my mouth.” Louisiana woman arrested on possession charge

Monroe, La. (07/21/20)— On 07/20/20, deputies observed a vehicle make a left turn while failing to signal. Then they observed both the passenger tires pass over the fog line, so a traffic stop was initiated.

Upon making contact with the driver, later identified as Schona Hotard of West Monroe, she appeared to be overly nervous and a smell of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle.

Schona Hotard

Deputies then asked Hotard to exit the vehicle and step to the rear, which she complied. When asked about the smell, the driver stated “a friend smoked marijuana in the vehicle earlier.”

Deputies then asked Hotard if there were any weapons or illegal items on her person or inside the vehicle, to which she stated “I have crack in my mouth.”

She was then advised to remove the suspected crack from her mouth and place it on the hood of the patrol unit, to which she complied.

Hotard was then asked if there were any other illegal items on her person, to which she replied “no,” but then began shaking her shirt/bra area.

As she was shaking her shirt/bra area, a small plastic bag containing three suspected crack rocks fell out and was then secured.

Hotard was then advised of her Rights per Miranda, which she stated she understood. She stated that the suspected crack cocaine belonged to her and was for her own personal use.

Hotard was taken to OCC and booked on the charge of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II.