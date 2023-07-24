All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening his girlfriend and her friend with a gun, authorities said.

On Sunday deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officials made contact with the victim, who said she called a friend to help her leave her boyfriend’s residence because she was afraid of him.

According to the affidavit, the victim mentioned that her friend arrived at the residence to pick her up and she then entered her friend’s vehicle. Prior to leaving the premises, the victim’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Burl Dakota Hatfield, allegedly opened the passenger door of the vehicle and removed the victim from the car.

Once the victim was able to reenter the vehicle, the victim and her friend fled the scene, and Hatfield allegedly followed the vehicle, attempting to run the vehicle off the road. According to deputies, Hatfield allegedly forced the victims to stop on the road and pointed a firearm at them saying, “I got you.”

After Hatfield allegedly made the statement, he fled the scene. Authorities eventually made contact with Hatfield and he allegedly admitted to removing his girlfriend from the vehicle. According to Hatfield, he removed his girlfriend from the vehicle to tell her that he loved her.

According to authorities, Hatfield also admitted that he followed the victims but he did not point a firearm at them. Hatfield was taken into custody and searched by deputies. During the search, marijuana was discovered in Hatfield’s front pants pocket.

Hatfield was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault-Domestic Abuse, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.