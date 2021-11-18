‘I don’t know whether to call you professor or comrade,’ Senator John Kennedy to Biden currency nominee Saule Omarova

(KLFY) Senator John Kennedy is looking to block President Joe Biden’s pick for the comptroller of currency after accusing her of being a communist.

Omarova Saule was grilled by a handful of republicans during her confirmation hearing Thursday.

Senator Kennedy questioned her about her upbringing in the Soviet Union and accused her of joining a communist group on Facebook.

He also questioned her an article she has written about the economy.

“You have the right to believe every one of these things. You do. This is America. But I don’t mean any disrespect. I don’t know whether to call you professor or comrade.”

Comrade” is a slang term used to refer to a socialist or communist.

Saule denied being affiliated with communism.

A chairman of the confirmation committee chastised Kennedy for what he called “character assassination.”