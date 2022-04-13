Terri Lee Morrison

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation.

According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!” at the victims. Officers made contact with the suspect who was identified as 33-year-old Terri Morrison.

According to Morrison, she was in an argument with the victims and went into her residence to get her black 9mm Taurus. She also advised officers that she waved the firearm while yelling at the victim to scare them.

Morrison was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.