I-10 now completely open through Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has reported that Interstate 10 is now open throughout Louisiana.

The highway has been closed since Wednesday night in anticipation of Hurricane Laura’s landfall. While most of it reopened today, a portion remained closed between Lake Charles and the Texas border due to a fire at a chlorine plant spreading toxic fumes.

Traffic on the westbound lanes of the highway remained extremely congested throughout Southwest Louisiana as of Friday afternoon.