Husband and wife killed in crash

Vinton, LA (KLFY) – A husband and wife were killed in a Wednesday afternoon car crash.

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 109 south of Foreman Road in Calcasieu Parish. Authorities say 66-year-old Kevin Paul Langley and 46-year-old Kimaley Ann Langley of Vinton were killed in the accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed the car, driven by Kevin Langley and a pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old Albert East IV of Vinton, were both traveling north on LA Hwy 109 prior to the crash. As Langley began slowing down to make a left hand turn into a private driveway, the driver of the Ford failed to slow down and struck the rear of the Oldsmobile.

Langley, who was properly restrained and his unrestrained passenger sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford was not restrained and sustained minor injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

East was cited for careless operation and no seat belt. The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.