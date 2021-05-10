Hurricane Preparedness Week 2021: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — The 2020 hurricane season was unlike any other on top of dealing with a pandemic in Louisiana and officials want you to have a plan now.

Hurricane Preparedness Week kicked off Sunday, May 9th and goes into Saturday, May 15th.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st.

Forecasters predict an above average season, and with the active 2020 hurricane season, much of the southeast portion of the state was spared from extreme damage from storms, but all it takes is one.

Officials encourages residents to download the ‘Get a Game Plan’ app or visit the website where you can find everything you need to know from building an emergency disaster kit to having a pets and animals plan.

Hurricane season ends November 30th.

You can find more resources from NWS New Orleans.