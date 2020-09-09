Hurricane Laura death toll rises to 26 after man dies in house fire caused by candle or lantern in Calcasieu

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday verifies one additional death tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 26.

A 45-year-old male in Calcasieu Parish died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns in a house fire caused by using a candle or lantern for lighting. The coroner has confirmed this death is storm related.



Below are details on the 26 deaths LDH has verified to date:

14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

31-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness

70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness

59-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury during storm cleanup

52-year-old male, Grant Parish, heat-related illness

25-year-old male, Natchitoches Parish, electrocution

45-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, smoke inhalation and burns from house fire

In an effort to ensure the most accurate reporting of deaths that are attributable to Hurricane Laura, the Louisiana Department of Health will only report a death after it has been confirmed as storm-related by the parish coroner.

Safe lighting

If the power is out after a hurricane, use flashlights instead of candles.

If you have to use candles, keep them away from anything that can catch fire. Always stay near lit candles.

Keep a fire extinguisher handy, and make sure your family knows how to use it. Read the National Fire Protection Association’s tips for using fire extinguishers.