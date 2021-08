METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ida is leaving its mark on New Orleans and surrounding cities.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie’ from WGNO is on scene and providing videos and photos of the hurricane as it comes through Metarie.

Image courtesy of Scott Pile

Pile says they are seeing significant pieces of the Galleria in Metairie being ripped off by the over 100 mph wind gusts.

The Galleria in Metairie is located at One Galleria Blvd.