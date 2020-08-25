Hurricane emergency numbers, alerts, and resources

The following list of emergency resources has been compiled by Lafayette Consolidated Government:

*Dial 311 to report LUS Outages and Street Flooding and Drainage Issues

Option 1 – LUS Power and Water Outages

Option 2 – LUS Fiber Outages

Option 3 – Street Flooding and Drainage Issues

*Should 311 become overloaded:

Dial 291-9200 for power outages

291-5700 for downed power lines or other electrical issues

SLEMCO Power Outages

888-275-3626

ROAD CONDITIONS

State Police – Report Roadway Emergencies

Dial *LSP (*577) on your cell phone or call 800-469-4828

511

Dial 511 (or 888-ROAD-511) use the “Louisiana 511” app, or visit 511la.org for continual updates about weather-related road conditions, road closures and other travel information.

ALERT NOTIFICATION APPS

Connect Lafayette

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s information and notification system. Sign up at lafayettecityparish.bbcportal.com.

NOAA Weather Radar Live

Real-time radar images and severe weather alerts

Way to Geaux App

The app provides drivers with around the clock, real-time traffic notifications and road condition updates. Set your destination and the app will automatically send alerts to your smartphone while traveling on interstates, U.S. and state highways.

Alert FM App: ALERT FM aggregates state and local emergency alerts and messages, including National Weather Service warnings, evacuation information, homeland security notices.

Red Cross Hurricane App

Monitor conditions, find help and let others know you are safe

OTHER RESOURCES

Dial 211 or visit louisiana211.org: Call 211 for disaster resources. Specialists are available 24/7 before, during and after the storm. Services are multilingual and are accessible to the hearing impaired.

Callers can access disaster information about food, clothing shelters, special needs, evacuation routes, transportation assistance, crisis counseling, prescription assistance, missing persons post-disaster, rebuilding assistance and more.

American Red Cross, Acadiana Chapter, Lafayette (337) 234-7371, www.redcross.org/.

Listing of all shelters currently open and registered through FEMA and NSS. The listing is not limited to Red Cross shelters. The website is updated every four hours. https://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.html

United Way of Acadiana, Lafayette- disaster relief, (337) 233-8302

Second Harvest Food Bank 337-237-7711, no-hunger.org.