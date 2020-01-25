Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Hunter finds skeletal remains of missing Louisiana man, authorities say

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

WINNSBORO, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified skeletal remains found by a hunter in November as those of a man missing since 2012.

An analysis of the remains matched the DNA of Richland Parish resident Joshua Berry, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab confirmed to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office this week.

A man hunting north of Baskin discovered the bones approximately half a mile from where Berry’s truck was found a day after he was reported missing seven years prior, Sheriff Kevin Cobb stated in a news release Thursday.

The 35-year-old’s car was found abandoned in the woods 13 miles from his home with the driver’s side doors open, the keys in the ignition and the front seat folded forward, The Monroe News Star reported. His belongings were still inside, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

His parents have told news outlets they don’t think their son left of his own accord. Authorities didn’t find any apparent signs of foul play in the area.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that it will investigate any new leads that may emerge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories