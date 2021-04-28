Hunter Biden among guest speakers to address Tulane media class

Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

(WWL) President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden will be a guest speaker at a Tulane University media class.

Hunter Biden will be among nine rotating guest speakers who will address the class of an online course called ‘Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts.’

The class focuses on today’s media landscape and its influence on public policy.

Here are the other guest speakers scheduled to address the class:

– Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator under President Donald Trump

– Susan Glasser, columnist for The New Yorker

-Margaret Sullivan, columnist for The Washington Post

-Juan Williams, political analyst for Fox News

-Kylie Atwood, national security correspondent for CNN

-Margaret Brennan, moderator for CBS News’ Face the Nation

-Bret Stephens, columnist for The New York Times

-Dr. Michael Fauntroy, political science professor at Howard University.