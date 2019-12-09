Live Now
Human remains found in Lincoln Parish, believed to be man who went missing earlier this year

Louisiana

Jonathan Freeman

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — Human skeletal remains were found today in Lincoln Parish and deputies believe they may be of a man who was first reported missing early this year.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department, the remains were discovered near Cook Road, which is east of Ruston. Detectives met with a K-9 team that specializes in Human Remains Detection.

A thorough search of the wooded area was conducted. Evidence recovered at the scene leads deputies to believe the remains belong to Jeff Norsworthy, who was reported missing in May of 2019.

Representatives from LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) were contacted and responded to assist with the investigation. The remains will be taken to FACES Lab for DNA analysis.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

