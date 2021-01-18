Human Jukebox Marching Band taking part in inaugural ‘We Are One’ event

Southern University Marching Band

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Human Jukebox Marching Band is going to be a part of the inaugural festivities for incoming President Biden.

The illustrious local marching band broke the news on their Facebook page.

The band received a letter confirming their place in the Biden Presidential Inaugural “We Are One” event.

The letter can be found below:

The event can be viewed from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on various platforms including those listed below:

  • Urban One
  • HBCU Grad
  • NowThis
  • Revolt TV
  • The Source
  • The Shade Room
  • BET
  • The Grio TV
  • Daily Kos
  • Watch The Yard
  • Blavity
  • NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice

You can also watch the Biden Presidential Inaugural “We Are One” event here.

This is not the first time that the Human Jukebox Marching Band played at a big event.

