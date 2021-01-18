Human Jukebox Marching Band taking part in inaugural ‘We Are One’ event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Human Jukebox Marching Band is going to be a part of the inaugural festivities for incoming President Biden.
The illustrious local marching band broke the news on their Facebook page.
The band received a letter confirming their place in the Biden Presidential Inaugural “We Are One” event.
The letter can be found below:
The event can be viewed from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on various platforms including those listed below:
- Urban One
- HBCU Grad
- NowThis
- Revolt TV
- The Source
- The Shade Room
- BET
- The Grio TV
- Daily Kos
- Watch The Yard
- Blavity
- NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice
You can also watch the Biden Presidential Inaugural “We Are One” event here.
This is not the first time that the Human Jukebox Marching Band played at a big event.