BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Camping has long been a beloved pastime to many Americans.

Over 47 million people across the U.S. enjoy the peace and quiet and the chance to commune with nature that camping affords.

But where can people go camping in Louisiana? And, what safety measures should campers keep in mind?

A few suggestions are detailed below.

Campsites in Louisiana

1. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Campground

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Campground is located in Robert, Louisiana. Jellystone Campground has everything from canoe and kayak rentals, to mini-golf, fishing, and swimming pools.

2. Bayou Segnette State Park

Visitors to this park travel to Westgo and enjoy Bayou Segnette State Park. Starting at $25 a night, visitors can go boating, fishing in saltwater or freshwater and swimming in the wave pool.

3. Reunion Lake RV Resort

Another option in Louisiana is in Ponchatoula, which is home to the Reunion Lake RV Resort, it’s a great place to go Glamping for $55 per night in the summer and $45.

4. Indian Creek Campground and RV Park

Tucked away in Independence, Louisiana visitors will find Indian Creek Campground and RV Park. Guests enjoy activities like swimming, hiking, canoeing and with great spots like game rooms, swimming pools, nature trails, and playgrounds.

5. Bogue Chitto State Park Campground

Bogue Chitto State Park is located in Franklinton, Louisiana and offers guests cabins, group camp, RV and tent campsites.

Camping Safety

The U.S. government’s National Park Service has several camping safety tips, which are listed below:

-Plan for your park visit—careful planning will prevent many safety issues.

-Research and learn about possible risks with the park environment and your camping trip before you go.

-Seek and listen to the information, advice, and warnings provided by park staff.

-Know your physical and mental limits.

-Take action by using good judgment, along with selecting the right equipment and supplies, to prevent any injuries during your visit.

-When it comes to campfires, each park has their own rules on where and when you can have a campfire. Ask at the visitor center or contact the park before you visit so you know any relevant rules.

-Also in regards to campfires, it helps to know the fire conditions. Consider whether it’s been dry or windy lately. That might mean campfires are banned, or that other special rules or restrictions are in effect. Again, contact the park when you arrive or shortly before you visit to find out if there is a burn ban or other weather-related rules you need to know.

Click here for additional safety tips on camping.