How safe is your school? New data breaks down violence in Louisiana schools

Violent incidents at Louisiana schools are on the rise, according to data collected over the past two school years.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV/KLFY) — Data from the Louisiana Department of Education show a rise in disciplinary incidents in its schools in 2017 and 2018.

The state requires all public and charter schools to track incidents for which students were disciplined, including fights, violent crimes, drugs, tobacco use, weapons and many more.

In Lafayette, 120 incidents were reported in 2017 versus 180 incidents in 180.

