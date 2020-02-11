Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

How safe is your school? New data breaks down violence in Louisiana schools

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
college-classroom_70100

Violent incidents at Louisiana schools are on the rise, according to data collected over the past two school years.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV/KLFY) — Data from the Louisiana Department of Education show a rise in disciplinary incidents in its schools in 2017 and 2018.

The state requires all public and charter schools to track incidents for which students were disciplined, including fights, violent crimes, drugs, tobacco use, weapons and many more.

In Lafayette, 120 incidents were reported in 2017 versus 180 incidents in 180.

See your school district’s data below:

Can’t see the interactive map? Click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
63°F Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories