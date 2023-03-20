LOUISIANA (KLFY) – THC-containing hemp products have recently made its way to retailers in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC), “Only hemp derived CBD with a THC level less than 0.3% is legal to distribute and sell at retail in Louisiana.”

In a Jan. advisory, ATC warned that “Due to an (increased) threat to public safety caused by the proliferation and sale of THC products intended to produce a ‘high’ in the user, the agency will begin aggressive enforcement of marijuana laws at CBD permitted locations,” according to the MJBizDailey website.

During the 2022 Regular Legislative Session, HB758/ACT 498 was passed and signed by Governor Edwards. The changes became effective August 1, 2022. According to the advisory, the changes include: