LOUISIANA (KLFY) – THC-containing hemp products have recently made its way to retailers in Louisiana.
According to the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC), “Only hemp derived CBD with a THC level less than 0.3% is legal to distribute and sell at retail in Louisiana.”
In a Jan. advisory, ATC warned that “Due to an (increased) threat to public safety caused by the proliferation and sale of THC products intended to produce a ‘high’ in the user, the agency will begin aggressive enforcement of marijuana laws at CBD permitted locations,” according to the MJBizDailey website.
During the 2022 Regular Legislative Session, HB758/ACT 498 was passed and signed by Governor Edwards. The changes became effective August 1, 2022. According to the advisory, the changes include:
- “Adult use” hemp product designation which means any consumable hemp product that contain
more than 0.5 milligrams of Total THC shall be restricted for sale to any person under twenty-one.
- THC content per serving may not exceed 8mg in non-floral products, labels must clearly identify a
single serving,
- Labels must indicate the quantity of THC per serving,
- Certificates of analysis must indicate Phyto cannabinoid content expressed as a percentage of the
product mass,
- Certificates must include total THC per serving- total number of servings-and total THC per
package,
- Verification that products are produced from hemp,
- Products may be designated a “Louisiana Hemp Product” and bear that logo if grown or produced
in Louisiana and registered accordingly.
- Retailers may not add hemp product to any food or beverage sold at retail to a consumer