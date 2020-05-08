How are you doing? Here is a list of mental health resources that can help cope with stress, depression

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- We all know times are hard right now. The nation’s economic uncertainty amid a global pandemic is hitting home.

Coping with stress is a physical and mental burden for many, but there are resources to help.

  • Locally, The Family Tree is providing free tele-counseling, which can be reached by calling (337) 981-2180 of by visiting acadianafamilytree.org.
  • The Center for Children and Families also provides virtual family therapy access. Learn more at standforhope.org.

The Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals offers a 24/7 counseling hotline Keep Calm Through COVID, 1-866-310-7977.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America has a dedicated list of resources that can also provide information and assistance.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

