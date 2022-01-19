House fire claims four lives overnight in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple agencies are investigating a deadly fire that took place overnight in the Eden Isles Subdivision.
Four people were killed in what is being called a residential structure fire.
According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, “The fire is out and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.”
These agencies are assisting with the investigation:
- St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal
- ATF
- St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office
St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 is asking the public “to please pray for the victims and their family members!”