House fire claims four lives overnight in Slidell

Louisiana

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple agencies are investigating a deadly fire that took place overnight in the Eden Isles Subdivision.

Four people were killed in what is being called a residential structure fire.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, “The fire is out and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.”

These agencies are assisting with the investigation:

  • St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal
  • ATF
  • St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 is asking the public “to please pray for the victims and their family members!”

