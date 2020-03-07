House bill would make Daylight Saving Time permanent if federal law changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A bill prefiled in the Louisiana House would make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Louisiana if federal law ever changes.
HB 132 was filed by State Rep. Dodie Horton of Haughton.
It basically states that if the U.S. Congress ever abolishes our twice-yearly time changes, Louisiana would adopt Daylight Saving Time, starting at 2 a.m. on the second Saturday in March of that year. The state would not return to Standard Time. If the state is already in Daylight Saving Time when the federal law changes, Louisiana would simply stay on that time.
The Louisiana Legislature goes back into session on Monday, March 9. Horton’s bill will first appear before the Commerce Committee.