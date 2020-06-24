House agrees to shield Louisiana schools from COVID lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The Louisiana House has overwhelmingly voted to give K-12 schools and colleges sweeping protections against civil lawsuits from students and teachers who contract an infectious disease, including COVID-19.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Rep. Buddy Mincey, a former Livingston Parish School Board member. The protections would be given to public and private K-12 schools; charter schools; and public and private colleges.

Mincey says the limitation from liability is critical to allow schools to offer in-person classes this fall.

Opponents say the protections could put students and teachers at greater risk of exposure.

The House sent the measure to debate with an 82-17 vote Tuesday.