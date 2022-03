COLFAX, La. (WGNO) — The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Terrebonne Parish woman who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle to the parish detention center in an attempt to bond her boyfriend out of jail.

According to a GPSO Facebook post, 21-year-old Alaina Cole admitted she stole the car from Houma and was trying to free her partner.

Cole, a resident of Janabeth Street in Houma, was arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.