ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager from Houma was killed in a car crash Thursday in Assumption Parish.

The Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck on an elevated part of U.S. Highway 90 around 3 p.m., according to a news release. Lebis Adonal Aguilar, 19, died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Juan Ramos, 50, was impaired and speeding in his 2008 Lincoln Navigator east in the right lane. A 2022 RAM 2500 towing a trailer was also driving in the same direction and lane on the highway.

Ramos did not slow down enough as he got near the truck, authorities said. He swerved to avoid a wreck, overcorrected and cause the car to spin. The SUV sideswiped the truck, hit the roadside barrier and fell off the elevated highway, landing on the roof.

Aguilar was a passenger in the Lincoln. Ramos was seriously injured and sent to a New Orleans hospital.

Troopers found that Ramos was impaired. Toxicology samples were collected and are pending as of the time of the news release. The driver of the truck also submitted a breath sample, which detected no alcohol.

Ramos was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, vehicular homicide, careless operation and driver must be licensed.

The crash is still under investigation.