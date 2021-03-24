Houma police still looking for suspect who shot 8-year old girl, Treyce Bryant

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — The Houma Police Department continues to look for the suspect who shot and killed 8-year old Treyce Bryant in a drive-by shooting last night.

“Treyce Bryant was a beautiful, aspiring, young lady with her whole life ahead of her,” Police Chief Dana Coleman with the Houma Police Department said.

Bryant will never get the chance to grow up and live her life after tragically being shot in a drive-by shooting on the 9100 block of Main Street.

“Innocent kid. This is someone who loved playing with baby dolls, and going to the park,” Chief Coleman said.

Houma Police say a white sedan was following a dark sedan on Main Street. Treyce, her mom, and her mom’s friend were in the dark sedan when a suspect in a white sedan shot at the dark sedan—killing the young girl.

“Our goal is to bring justice to those responsible for the death of this young lady,” Coleman said.

As of now police say there’s no indication of road rage and a motive is still under investigation.

A neighbor heard the gunshots and said, “My heart is broken. I feel sorry for the mother and child. She’s going through a lot right now.”

Treyce’s Family along with the police just want justice for this senseless violence.

“You know who you are. So why don’t you turn yourself in,” the girl’s grandmother said.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office along with The Louisiana State Police and the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney are all working together to solve the case.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call the Bayou Region Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.