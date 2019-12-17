Live Now
Houma man killed in rear-end crash

Louisiana

by: JEFF HAMBURGER

Louisiana State Police

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA. (WGNO) – Shortly after 11:30 Monday morning,  State Troopers began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on LA 1 south of Golden Meadow.

The crash took the life of 29-year-old Shane Chiasson of Houma.

Investigators believe that Chiasson was traveling north on LA 1 in a 2014 Ford F-250. He was approaching stopped traffic on LA 1 when for unknown reasons, he failed to stop.

Chiasson’s vehicle struck a stopped 2016 International 18-Wheeler from behind and he suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the International was 35-year-old Dustin Dodge of Galliano, LA. Dodge was properly restrained but sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lady of the Sea Hospital by South Lafourche Ambulance Service.

Chiasson was properly restrained during the crash and impairment is not suspected from either driver.

A toxicology report is pending on the part of Chiasson and this crash remains under investigation.

