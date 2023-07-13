TERREBONE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Houma man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation involving the sexual abuse of juveniles that spanned several years.

Adrian Brian Hancock, Sr., 40, was arrested for Principal to First-Degree Rape and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. The investigation was being conducted by the Special Victim’s Unit Detectives of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office SVU received information regarding a sexually motivated complaint, which occurred over a span of several years. Detectives met with the family of two separate victims, who were determined to be under the age of 10 at the time of the crimes.

Detectives learned that the abuse took place at a residence occupied by Hancock, Sr., in Terrebonne Parish. Detectives located Hancock, Sr., who was later arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Hancock, Sr., has been released on a $100,000 bond.

During the investigation, SVU detectives learned information that linked two additional suspects to the case, who were allegedly involved in the abuse of the victims. Detectives were able to locate a second male suspect linked to the case.

The second suspect has been arrested for First-Degree Rape and is being held without bond. The identity of the suspect is not being released due to his status as a juvenile.

Detectives are attempting to locate a third suspect in the investigation, who remains at large.

“As always, I ask for privacy for the victims and family, as we continue to work through the investigation. Our Detectives are working to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation and will do what is needed to make sure these offenders are brought to justice,” said Sheriff Tim Soignet.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.