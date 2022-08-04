TERREBONNE, La. (KLFY) – Houma man arrested by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for suspected possession of drugs, paraphernalia, and too many sharks.

During a compliance check, agents witnessed Anouda Lirette throw a shark overborard. Authorities discovered that Lirette was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of over the limit of sharks and possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife, according to agents.

LDWF then arrested Lirette and booked him into the Terrebonne Parish Jail.

Possession of methamphetamine brings up to a $5,000 fine and two years in jail. Possession of drug paraphernalia carries up to a $300 fine and 15 days in jail. Possession of over the limit of sharks and undersized sharks brings up to a $350 fine for each offense.



