LOUISIANA (KLFY) – A Houma man has been arrested in connection to sexual investigation involving a minor, Terrebonne police said.
Johnnie Caine Jr., 46, of Houma, was arrested on March 10 on outstanding warrants stemming from a sexual investigation involving a minor, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) were contacted by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office about a suspect in Houma that was sexually involved with a minor.
Arrest warrants were obtained for Caine and he was taken in for questioning after a traffic stop by SVU detectives. They were able to get a statement from Caine confirming his connection to the investigation.
Caine was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, as well as traffic related offenses.
Caine remains in jail on a $100,000 bond by local judges.