NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Next week marks six months since Hurricane Ida hit southeast Louisiana, and many people still need recovery assistance.

Mona Wallace’s home in Houma was heavily damaged by Ida, but her family’s biggest challenge was losing Mr. Wallace, her husband of 43 years, a father, and a retired Houma firefighter. He died of cancer five days before the hurricane made its impact.

“We were looking for a few items,” explained Mona. “We had lost his retirement watch from his shift, and I had lost a couple of pieces of jewelry.”

Mona was referred to the nonprofit organization CORE by members of her community. CORE has been assisting with Ida recovery since September 1.

“I think CORE is really good about empowering and supporting the groups that we work with in the communities, so really finding them because they understand who needs help the most,” said Sam Brogioli, the program manager for CORE’s Hurricane Ida response.

As the CORE team worked on removing all the debris and unsalvageable items from Wallace’s home, they were able to locate the watch Mr. Wallace was gifted upon retirement from the Houma Fire Department.

“With all the destruction that’s happened, something as sentimental as a watch and being able to find that for the homeowner, it means a lot for them, and then it also gives our team a great feeling, makes the work really kind of worth it,” said Brogioli.

The Wallace family is forever grateful.

“I don’t know what I would have done without you,” said Mona as she fought back tears.

For more information on Ida relief and resource coordination, click here.