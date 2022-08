COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Smokey, Ginger and Wonder were on the loose when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office jumped into action.

The three horses were seen on Million Dollar Rd. and two deputies who did not receive any horse wrangling training at the academy got to play cowboy and cowgirl.

Deputy John Hrabley and Deputy Mandy Herring with help from the owner of the horses were able to capture the “escape artists.”

As STPSO said, “just an average Thursday up in our 4th District.”