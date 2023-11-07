HOMER, La. (WNTZ) – The chief of the Homer Police Department has been arrested in connection with an incident last December, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier City Field Office detectives were contacted by Claiborne Parish District Attorney’s Office regarding a complaint of excessive use of force by HPD. Investigators said HPD Chief Elvan “Van” McDaniel used excessive force by deploying a taser multiple times on a person who was handcuffed behind his back and lying on the ground.

McDaniel was booked into Claiborne Parish Detention Center and charged with aggravated battery and malfeasance in office.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Homer Police investigated a reported theft in the 1400 block of Arthur Street in Homer. Officers assigned to the Patrol Division, including McDaniel, encountered and arrested one subject. That subject was ultimately booked on numerous charges, including resisting arrest.

Additional charges and/or arrests are possible, as the investigation is ongoing. Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency.

During this time, HPD will be unable to answer calls for service. Therefore, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office will handle all calls for service in the area. Louisiana State Police Troop G will provide troopers to assist CPSO.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting la-safe.org and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

