Homeowner in Gonzales wakes up to smelly situation in their front yard

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Tara Taillon Facebook

GONZALES, La. (KLFY)– So how would you like to start your Wednesday like this?

Pictures courtesy of Tara Taillon

A homeowner in Gonzales named Tara Taillon lives in the Pelican Point Subdivision.

Taillon posted this message on her Facebook page on Wednesday morning:

Just acquired a landfill in front of our house, thanks Waste Pro. Looks like you hit the wrong button on your truck. My poor little VTS can sitting by the road.

Cleanup is currently taking place and Ron Pecore with Waste Pro says someone threw away something that was either very hot or on fire which then requires them to have to dump the whole load.

According to Pecore, this is an increasing issue throughout the country with people throwing things away that are extremely flammable.

Pecore says he is seeing this happen more and more because people are uneducated about the issue. 

Many of the trucks that Waste Pro uses are powered with compressed natural gas so throwing away something that is hot or on fire can be extremely dangerous. 

