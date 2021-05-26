Home Depot aiding South Louisiana in flood relief

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Home Depot is aiding portions of South Louisiana, including Lafayette, in flood relief efforts.

The Home Depot Foundation is actively assessing damage and mobilizing efforts in the form of debris removal, home repairs, and delivering relief supplies alongside national nonprofit partners including the American Red Cross, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, and Team Rubicon.

Team Depot, the company’s associate volunteer force, is preparing production donations for those impacted.

$6,000 in relief supplies will be provided to Rebuilding Together Acadiana. Dehumidifiers, blower fans, and additional products will be donated to assist in cleanup efforts, and Team Depot will continue to field donation requests and provide support as damage assessments are completed.

“We are keeping the impacted communities and families in our thoughts,” said Sean Vissar, The Home Depot Foundation’s Southern Division Field Manager. “As our nonprofit partners are assessing the local damage, we are mobilizing quickly in tandem to provide emergency supplies for our neighbors.”

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap, and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $375 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities.

The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.

In February, The Home Depot Foundation committed up to $500,000 to aid with immediate relief efforts and short- and long-term recovery for communities impacted by the historic winter storms. This incremental commitment was in addition to the Foundation’s annual grants of $3.6 million to disaster relief national nonprofit partners, bringing the current total commitment for 2021 to $4.1 million.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow them on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook+ Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.