BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Despite inflation, post-Thanksgiving Black Friday sales are hitting record highs.

According to the National Retail Federation, 166 million people are expecting to shop over Thanksgiving weekend. The federation says shoppers increased by eight million in comparison with last year’s statistics.

Two such shoppers are Beth Willson and Donna Duplantis.

The two locals say they created a game plan prior to heading out to capital area stores for holiday weekend specials.

Beth Willson told BRProud, “We come organized. I have my list of the various stores… what I’m looking for, and I have my coupons, and my rewards.”

Willson said she appreciates shopping in person as it gives her the opportunity to actually see an item and carry the classic holiday tradition.

But this comes with a price.

Willson added, “I do more impulsive buying when I come in the stores. I like to touch, I like to feel.”

This weekend, a number of consumers who’ve made the Mall of Louisiana part of their itinerary are searching for gifts that children will enjoy.

Higgy B., a shopper at the mall, pointed this out to BRProud, saying, “(I’m) Mainly looking for like little kids stuff, to get them Christmas (a) present wrapped up and things of that nature.”

Many of the Black Friday Deals that can be found in-store and online will still be on sale after the Thanksgiving weekend holiday.

If you’re online shopping this holiday season, you may want to view this list of tips to protect yourself from scams.