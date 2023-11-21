ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) — This is a list of end of the year holiday events in areas of Acadiana.
This list will continue to be updates as more events are announced
Christmas Light Displays
Acadiana Village / 200 Greenleaf Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506
Dec. 1-23 / 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
$10 at gate, $8 in advance
Abbeville’s Annual Christmas Stroll
Downtown Abbeville
Dec. 7 / 5:30-8 p.m.
Santa Claus, music, Christmas lights
Open to public
Christmas Parades
Downtown to the Oil Center
Dec. 3
Begins at Jefferson Street underpass/ 1 p.m.
Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade
611 S. Richard St.Delcambre, LA 70528
Dec. 9 / 6-9 p.m.
Open to public
Main StreetNew Iberia, LA 70560
Dec. 9 / Lee Street to Jefferson Street / 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Open to public
Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade
2-4 p.m.
Open to public
Delcambre Christmas on the Bayou
Corner of Main St. and S. Pelloat to Delcambre Shrimp Festival Building
Dec. 1 / 12-4 p.m.
Open to public
Abbeville’s Cajun Christmas Celebration
Downtown Abbeville
Dec. 9 / 1-8 p.m.
Open to public
Christmas Concerts
Sounds of the Season with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra
108 E Saint Peter St. New Iberia, LA 70560
Nov. 26 / 3-4:30 p.m.
Free admission
311 Park Avenue Street Eunice, LA 70535
Dec. 7,8 / 7 p.m.
$5 for adults, $2 for children under 12
The Christmas Concert- Featuring Mark Broussard
Heymann Center 1373 S. College Rd. Lafayette, LA 70503
Dec. 14 / 7 p.m.
Prices vary, see website for details
Interactive Events
Victorian Christmas at Rip Van Winkle Gardens
5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd.New Iberia, LA 70560
Nov. 27-Dec. 31 / 9 a.m – 5 p.m
Tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home Decorated for the Holiday Season
View website for prices
Children’s Museum of Acadiana / 201 E. Congress St. Lafayette, LA 70501
Dec. 1 / 6-8:30 p.m.
Tickets $8 per person, $4 for members
Annual Dasher, Dancer, Prancer 5K Run
City of Carencro / 5115 N. University AvenueCarencro, LA 70520
Dec. 2 / 8 a.m.
Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital