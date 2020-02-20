High winds postpone Big Easy’s Mardi Gras parades Thursday

Live Now
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A high wind advisory for southeast Louisiana prompted a postponement of three parades scheduled to roll Thursday as New Orleans kicks into high gear ahead of Fat Tuesday.

The Krewe of Muses said its parade will be rescheduled to 4:45 p.m. Friday. The Krewe of Babylon will follow at 5:15 p.m. and the Krewe of Chaos will roll Sunday — after the Krewe of Thoth.

The rescheduled parades will be floats only, with no additional elements like bands or marching groups.

“It became very clear, probably about noon, that the winds would be higher than we’re comfortable with,” New Orleans Chief of Homeland Security Colin Arnold said.

The wind advisory for Orleans Parish is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. Sustained winds between 15 miles (25 kph) and 25 miles per hour (40 kph) , with frequent gusts up to 35 miles per hour (55 kph) are expected, officials said. The high winds are associated with a cold front moving through the area, the city said in a news release.

The cancellation comes one night after a 58-year-old woman was killed along Wednesday night’s parade route, forcing the second half of the Krewe of Nyx parade not to roll. Geraldine Carmouche apparently tried to cross between two parts of a tandem float, tripped over a hitch connecting the sections and was run over, witnesses told news outlets.

