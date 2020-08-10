High school student in Louisiana disciplined after viral photo kneeling on person’s neck

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) — Representatives with Holy Cross High School issued a statement Monday announcing that a student has been disciplined after a viral photo over the weekend showed them kneeling on a person’s neck.
The Snapchat photo went viral over the weekend.
School officials said the student has been identified and disciplined.
The school issued the following statement on the incident:
“It has come to our attention that a photo with a caption posted earlier on social media pages of an individual in our sweatshirt displaying actions unbecoming of a Holy Cross man.
“The individual has been identified, his parents have been notified, and appropriate actions have been taken. The post has been taken down. We are, however, aware that screenshots are still circulating.
“As a school, we want to reiterate that Holy Cross will not tolerate violence, harassment, or discrimination in any form on race, color, national origin, age, religion, sex or disability – or against anyone for any reason.
“We would like to encourage parents to be cognizant of not only social media posts and trends but also the whereabouts and activities of their children.
“Holy Cross administrators, mission team, and counselors will be available throughout the week to address any concerns.
“Thank you for your continued support!
Holy Cross School.”