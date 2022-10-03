DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— A football coach in Terrebonne Parish has been arrested after deputies say he was involved in sex crimes with a juvenile, detectives announced on Monday, Oct. 3.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 24-year-old Bobby Stephon Sewire of Gray was taken into custody and charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile.

Detectives say the investigation started on Sept. 28 when the TPSO received a report of a possible sexual relationship between a 22-year-old man and a girl. Detectives later identified that man as Sewire, an assistant football coach at Terrebonne High School.

Sheriff Soignet reports the sexual acts occurred on multiple occasions across the parish. When they spoke to the victim, deputies confirmed the allegations made against Sewire. The victim’s age and gender were not disclosed along with whether they are a student at the school.

Sewire was arrested on Friday, Sept. 30, as he was walking into the high school. Detectives say when he was questioned, Sewire admitted to his involvement with the victim.

After being booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, Sewire was released on a $15,000 bond. Deputies say the investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges are unknown.