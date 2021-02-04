Higgins: Doesn’t support big-ticket stimulus, but does ask people to get COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins with the 3rd Congressional District says he doesn’t support a new big-ticket stimulus COVID relief deal, but encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Biden administration is working to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that includes a wide range of assistance to families, including stimulus checks and extended unemployment.

Republican senators proposed a $618 billion relief proposal in response. Higgins says there’s still money out there to be spent.

“There’s about $1 trillion still to spend that’s lined up to help Americans that need it during the struggle of COVID. This has lasted far longer than any of us ever anticipated it would,” said the congressman.

“Now there’s hope with thousands of people getting vaccinated. There’s three vaccines now. No one thought that was possible,” says Higgins, “Now the struggle becomes getting the vaccine to the American people. I encourage the sovereign states to be creative and to push very hard to get that out there. The best stimulus we can provide to every American family, employer, and employee is the restoration of our economy.”

The congressman says he doesn’t agree with the administration’s energy policies. He wants President Joe Biden to reevaluate when it comes to his stand on oil and gas extraction.

“The President should look at the energy industry as it truly is In America, which is quite efficient and clean. He needs to allow the evolution of the industry itself to deliver reduction in greenhouse gas which it has proven to be the case.”

Mike Moncla, the President of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association says it’s not that diversifying isn’t inevitable, but he doesn’t want these policies to last. He explains, “We have a very industrialized world. Coming out of COVID we are going to be growing again so we are going to need all of the electricity and all of the energy from all sources. It’s not an oil field bias thing, we need them all.”

As for the presidents recent energy legislation Moncla says, “We hope that this is a knee-jerk reaction and they come to the realization that oil and gas is very important to the United States and it’s an important revenue driver for the United States, and especially Louisiana.”

According to Moncla, currently one out of nine Lousiana residents are employed by the oil and gas industry.